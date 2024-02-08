Healthpeak Properties Announces Merger with Physicians Realty Trust

Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) has released an update.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has entered into a merger agreement with Physicians Realty Trust, which will see the exchange of Physicians Realty Trust common shares for Healthpeak common stock at a set ratio, with the transactions leading to Physicians Realty Trust and its partnership becoming Healthpeak subsidiaries. This strategic move is aimed at creating shareholder value and is contingent upon approval from both Healthpeak and Physicians Realty Trust shareholders. Preliminary financial estimates for Physicians Realty Trust have been disclosed, and although the merger is expected to bring benefits such as improved financial results and expanded operations, it also carries risks and uncertainties common to such significant corporate undertakings.

