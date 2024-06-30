HealthCo Reports Progress in Share Buy-Back

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT (AU:HCW) has released an update.

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT has announced an update on its stock buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 315,000 shares on the previous day, in addition to the 7,046,320 shares already bought back. The buy-backs are part of the ongoing strategy of the company trading under the ASX code HCW, as they continue to actively manage their outstanding shares.

