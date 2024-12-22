HealthCo REIT Updates on Strategic Buy-Back Program

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT (AU:HCW) has released an update.

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT has announced an update on its ongoing buy-back program, with a total of 510,000 ordinary units bought back on the previous day, adding to the 16,517,920 units acquired earlier. This move signals the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and demonstrates confidence in its financial stability. Investors in the healthcare and wellness sector might find this an encouraging development, reflecting potential growth opportunities.

