HealthCo REIT Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT has announced a total cash distribution of 2 cents per unit for the quarter ending 30 June 2024, payable on 22 August 2024. The trust focuses on healthcare and wellness real estate assets, aiming for stable growth and a positive social impact, with a portfolio worth $1.6 billion. Australian resident unitholders will receive detailed distribution components for their tax returns in the upcoming AMMA Statement.

