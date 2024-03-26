Healthcare Trust Announces Preferred Stock Dividends

Healthcare Trust (HLTC) has provided an update.

Healthcare Trust, Inc. has announced dividends for its preferred stock shareholders, with Series A and Series B holders set to receive payments in mid-April 2024. This comes amid a backdrop of potential economic uncertainty, highlighted by risks such as COVID-19 resurgence, geopolitical tensions, and fluctuating markets. The company cautions that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to change.

