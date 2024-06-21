Healthcare Trust Announces Dividends Amidst Market Uncertainties

The latest update is out from Healthcare Trust (HLTC).

Healthcare Trust, Inc. has announced dividends for its Series A and B Preferred Stock, set at $0.4609375 and $0.4453125 per share respectively, to be paid on July 15, 2024, to shareholders on record as of July 5, 2024. The company’s press release also addresses forward-looking statements which are not historical facts but are based on expectations and projections that involve risks and uncertainties. These uncertainties include the potential impact of geopolitical instability, such as the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, and Israel and Hamas, as well as the company’s ability to make favorable acquisitions amidst market conditions and capital availability.

