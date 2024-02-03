Healthcare Triangle Subsidiary Loses Key Services Agreement

Healthcare Triangle (HCTI) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a termination of a material definitive agreement.

Devcool, Inc., a subsidiary of Healthcare Triangle, Inc., has been notified by Guidant Global Inc. of the termination of their Master Services Agreement related to services provided to various City of Hope entities, effective February 4, 2024. The company is evaluating the significance and potential impacts of this termination. A copy of the termination letter has been filed with their report for reference.

