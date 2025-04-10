Healthcare Integrated Technologies Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

An announcement from Healthcare Integrated Technologies ( (HITC) ) is now available.

On April 10, 2025, Healthcare Integrated Technologies announced the appointment of Mr. Anand Ijju as their new Chief Technology Officer, effective May 1, 2025. Mr. Ijju, a seasoned technology executive with extensive experience in AI and cloud infrastructures, will lead the company’s technological advancements, potentially strengthening its market position in AI-driven safety solutions.

Healthcare Integrated Technologies operates under the brand SafeSpaceGlobal.AI, focusing on developing ambient AI software solutions to enhance safety and monitoring in healthcare facilities and other environments.

