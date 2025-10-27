Health Canada Approves Leqembi for Early Alzheimer’s Treatment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from BioArctic AB Class B ( ($SE:BIOA.B) ) is now available.

Health Canada has authorized Leqembi (lecanemab) for treating early Alzheimer’s disease in patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia. This approval marks a significant milestone as Leqembi is the first treatment in Canada targeting the disease’s underlying cause, potentially impacting the Alzheimer’s treatment landscape and offering new hope to patients and caregivers.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:BIOA.B) stock is a Buy with a SEK328.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on BioArctic AB Class B stock, see the SE:BIOA.B Stock Forecast page.

More about BioArctic AB Class B

BioArctic AB is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, particularly Alzheimer’s disease. The company collaborates with Eisai to develop and commercialize Leqembi, a treatment targeting the underlying causes of Alzheimer’s.

YTD Price Performance: 45.86%

Average Trading Volume: 318,152

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK25.79B

