Healius Limited: Change in Substantial Holders

Healius Limited (AU:HLS) has released an update.

Healius Limited has announced that State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries are no longer substantial holders as of September 30, 2024. This follows a series of changes in relevant interests, including voting securities, with the previous notice provided on September 19, 2024. The form 605, including full details and addresses of the involved parties, was signed and dated October 2, 2024.

