Healius Limited Announces Director’s Share Rights Acquisition

Healius Limited ( (AU:HLS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Healius Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Katherine Ostin acquiring 45,955 share rights in lieu of $40,000 in director fees for FY26. This move reflects a strategic alignment of director compensation with company performance, potentially impacting stakeholder perceptions and reinforcing the company’s commitment to aligning leadership incentives with shareholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:HLS) stock is a Hold with a A$0.90 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Healius Limited stock, see the AU:HLS Stock Forecast page.

More about Healius Limited

Healius Limited operates in the healthcare industry, providing medical and diagnostic services. The company focuses on delivering quality healthcare solutions and has a significant presence in the Australian market.

YTD Price Performance: -13.17%

Average Trading Volume: 4,579,639

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$631.7M

