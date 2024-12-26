Healios KK Advances ARDS Treatment Approval

Healios KK (JP:4593) has released an update.

Healios KK has made progress in its application for conditional approval of its MultiStem product for treating Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in Japan. Following positive results in Phase 2 studies, the company has reached an agreement with regulatory authorities on manufacturing details and is preparing for commercial production. Plans are underway for further consultation on the clinical aspects of the application in January.

