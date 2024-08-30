Headwaters Co. Posts Strong Q2 Growth

Headwaters Co., Ltd. (JP:4011) has released an update.

Headwaters Co., Ltd. reports a robust financial performance for the second quarter of 2024, with a significant increase in net sales by 15.1% and a surge in profits attributable to owners of 234.7% compared to the previous year. The company’s total assets have grown, and a strong equity-to-asset ratio of 71.2% is maintained, although slightly lower than the 74.1% at the end of 2023. No changes to the dividend forecast were reported, maintaining a stable outlook for the fiscal year.

