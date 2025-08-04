HDFC Bank Announces 1:1 Bonus Share Issuance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On August 1, 2025, HDFC Bank Limited announced an update regarding the issuance of bonus shares, following a previous intimation on July 19, 2025. The bank’s Board of Directors approved a 1:1 bonus share issuance, meaning shareholders will receive one additional equity share for each share held as of the record date, August 27, 2025. This decision also affects the bank’s American Depositary Shares (ADS) listed on the New York Stock Exchange, with the conversion ratio remaining unchanged, and the total ADS will increase in the same 1:1 ratio. The move is subject to approvals from the bank’s members, which are being sought via a postal ballot. This issuance is expected to enhance shareholder value and potentially strengthen HDFC Bank’s market position.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HDB is a Outperform.

HDFC Bank’s strong financial performance and positive technical indicators are the primary drivers of its stock score. The bank’s strategic initiatives and stable asset quality contribute positively, despite challenges in loan growth and cash flow efficiency. The valuation is reasonable, offering potential upside.

More about Hdfc Bank

HDFC Bank Limited is a prominent financial institution in India, primarily engaged in providing a wide range of banking and financial services. The bank is known for its retail banking, wholesale banking, and treasury operations, and it has a significant presence in both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 2,114,965

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $177.1B

