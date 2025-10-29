HCL Technologies Appoints New Independent Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

HCL Technologies Limited ( (IN:HCLTECH) ) just unveiled an update.

HCL Technologies Limited announced the approval of a special resolution to appoint Mr. Amitabh Kant as an Independent Director, following a successful postal ballot through remote e-voting. This strategic appointment is expected to enhance the company’s governance and strengthen its leadership, potentially impacting its market positioning positively.

HCL Technologies Limited is a leading global IT services company based in India, specializing in providing technology solutions and services across various sectors. The company is known for its expertise in IT consulting, enterprise transformation, remote infrastructure management, engineering, and R&D services.

