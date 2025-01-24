HCA Healthcare Reports Strong Growth and Shareholder Initiatives

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

HCA Healthcare ( (HCA) ) has shared an update.

On January 24, 2025, HCA Healthcare announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ending December 31, 2024, demonstrating solid growth in revenue and net income despite challenges from Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The board also approved a $10 billion share repurchase program and declared a quarterly cash dividend, indicating strong financial health and commitment to shareholder value.

More about HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a prominent player in the healthcare industry, operating 190 hospitals and approximately 2,400 ambulatory sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding emergency rooms, urgent care centers, and physician clinics across 20 states and the United Kingdom. The company focuses on providing a wide range of healthcare services to diverse markets.

YTD Price Performance: 9.27%

Average Trading Volume: 1,531,774

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $82.41B

For an in-depth examination of HCA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.