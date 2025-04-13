HC Surgical Specialists Supports Dr. Hamid Razak’s Election Bid

HC Surgical Specialists Ltd ( (SG:1B1) ) has issued an announcement.

HC Surgical Specialists Limited announced that Dr. Hamid Razak, an orthopaedic surgeon from its associated company Total Orthopaedics Pte. Ltd., is running as a candidate in the upcoming Singapore general election. The company expressed its support for Dr. Razak’s candidacy, which highlights its engagement with the broader community and may enhance its visibility and reputation in the healthcare industry.

More about HC Surgical Specialists Ltd

HC Surgical Specialists Limited, incorporated in Singapore and listed on the Catalist of the Singapore Exchange, is a medical services group that provides endoscopic procedures, including gastroscopies and colonoscopies, and general surgery services with a focus on colorectal procedures. The company operates a network of 18 clinics across Singapore.

Average Trading Volume: 46,260

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: S$41.53M

Find detailed analytics on 1B1 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue