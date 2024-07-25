HC Surgical Specialists Announces Rising Profits

HC Surgical Specialists Ltd (SG:1B1) has released an update.

HC Surgical Specialists Ltd reported a solid financial performance for FY2024 with a revenue of S$18.8 million and an increased profit to shareholders of S$3.85 million, a 31.8% rise from the previous year. Despite a slight dip in revenue, the company’s earnings per share also saw a significant jump of 29.1%, indicating robust growth. Shareholders are set to receive a total dividend of S$0.014 per ordinary share for the year.

