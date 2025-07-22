HBT Financial Reports Steady Q2 2025 Earnings

Hbt Financial, Inc. ( (HBT) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Hbt Financial, Inc. presented to its investors.

HBT Financial, Inc., headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, providing a wide range of financial services to consumers, businesses, and municipalities across Illinois and eastern Iowa through its 66 full-service branches.

In the second quarter of 2025, HBT Financial reported a net income of $19.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, marking a slight increase from the previous quarter. The company also achieved a return on average assets of 1.53% and a return on average stockholders’ equity of 13.47%.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included an adjusted net income of $19.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, and a net interest margin of 4.14%. The company’s asset quality remained strong, with nonperforming assets constituting only 0.13% of total assets. However, there was a decrease in total loans and deposits compared to the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonal factors and higher outflows for tax payments.

Despite the decrease in loans and deposits, HBT Financial’s capital ratios improved, and the tangible book value per share increased by 3.8% during the quarter. The company also repurchased shares under its stock repurchase program, indicating a strong capital position.

Looking ahead, HBT Financial’s management remains optimistic about future loan growth and acquisition opportunities, supported by their strong balance sheet and credit discipline. The company is well-positioned to navigate various economic conditions and interest rate environments.

