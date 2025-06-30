HBM Holdings Limited Establishes Nomination Committee with Defined Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from HBM Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:2142) ).

HBM Holdings Limited has outlined the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, which was established by the board of directors in August 2020. The committee’s primary responsibilities include identifying and recommending candidates for the board, overseeing board performance evaluations, and developing nomination guidelines in line with applicable laws and regulations. The committee is composed of a majority of independent non-executive directors and meets at least annually to fulfill its duties, ensuring a structured and transparent process for board nominations and governance.

More about HBM Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 10,916,317

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$6.91B

Learn more about 2142 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue