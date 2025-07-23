Hazer Group Hosts Investor Webinar on Clean Hydrogen Initiatives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hazer Group Ltd. ( (AU:HZR) ) has issued an announcement.

Hazer Group Ltd announced an investor webinar to discuss its ongoing projects and future plans, highlighting its commitment to advancing clean hydrogen technology. This initiative is expected to strengthen Hazer’s position in the clean energy sector and provide valuable insights for stakeholders on the company’s strategic direction.

More about Hazer Group Ltd.

Hazer Group Ltd is an Australian technology company focused on global decarbonisation through its innovative climate-tech solutions. The company specializes in producing clean hydrogen and high-quality graphite using natural gas or biogas feedstock and iron-ore as a catalyst.

Average Trading Volume: 361,515

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$99.47M

