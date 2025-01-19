Hazer Group Achieves Key Milestone with Lower Carbon Grant Funding

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Hazer Group Ltd. ( (AU:HZR) ) just unveiled an update.

Hazer Group Ltd has achieved the first milestone under the Lower Carbon Grant – Gorgon Fund, securing a payment of $2.2 million. This funding enhances Hazer’s liquidity and supports the scale-up of its Western Australian technology, contributing to decarbonisation efforts supported by the Western Australian Government and the Gorgon Joint Venture.

More about Hazer Group Ltd.

Hazer Group is an Australian technology company focused on global decarbonisation efforts through the commercialisation of its innovative climate technology. The company produces clean hydrogen and high-quality graphite using a natural gas or biogas feedstock with iron-ore as a catalyst.

YTD Price Performance: 2.63%

Average Trading Volume: 143,429

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$89.8M

