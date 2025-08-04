Hays plc Updates on Share Capital and Voting Rights

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Hays plc ( (GB:HAS) ) has issued an announcement.

Hays plc announced that as of July 31, 2025, its issued share capital consisted of 1,600,433,092 ordinary shares, with 8,507,593 held in treasury, resulting in a total of 1,591,925,499 voting rights. This figure is crucial for shareholders to determine their reporting obligations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, impacting how they manage their interests in the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HAS) stock is a Hold with a £1.04 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hays plc stock, see the GB:HAS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:HAS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HAS is a Neutral.

Hays plc is currently facing significant financial challenges with declining revenue and profitability, which is reflected in a low valuation score. The technical indicators suggest a bearish trend with negative momentum. While the company shows some strategic efforts to improve, such as appointing BNP Paribas as a Joint Corporate Broker, these are not enough to offset the impact of current market conditions and financial performance issues.

More about Hays plc

Hays plc is a leading global professional recruiting group, specializing in the recruitment of permanent, contract, and temporary positions across various sectors. The company operates in multiple countries, focusing on providing recruitment services to businesses and job seekers.

Average Trading Volume: 3,597,069

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £984.6M

