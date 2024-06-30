Hawthorn Resources Reports Increased Iron Ore Estimates

Hawthorn Resources Limited (AU:HAW) has released an update.

Hawthorn Resources Limited, in partnership with Legacy Iron Ore Limited and Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd, has announced a 10% increase in total mineral resources at the Mt Bevan Iron Ore Joint Venture project. The updated resource estimate now stands at 1,290 million tonnes following a successful drilling campaign. The joint venture has also reported that they see reasonable prospects for the economic extraction of the Mt Bevan Magnetite Mineral Resource.

