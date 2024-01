Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK) has released an update.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per common share, set to be paid on April 1, 2024, to shareholders recorded by March 15, 2024.

