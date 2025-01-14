Hawk Resources Schedules Extraordinary Meeting for Key Resolutions

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Alderan Resources Ltd. ( (AU:HWK) ) has issued an update.

Hawk Resources Limited has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for February 14, 2025, to address several key resolutions, including ratification of prior share issuance and approval for new share and option issues. These measures aim to engage professional and sophisticated investors, with a specific resolution to involve Director Tom Eadie in the placement. The outcome of these resolutions could impact Hawk Resources’ capital structure and stakeholder engagement, reflecting the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its financial footing.

YTD Price Performance: 4.55%

Average Trading Volume: 335,482

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$5.47M

