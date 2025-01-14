tiprankstipranks
Hawk Resources Schedules 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting
Company Announcements

Hawk Resources Schedules 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting

Story Highlights

Stay Ahead of the Market:

Alderan Resources Ltd. ( (AU:HWK) ) just unveiled an update.

Hawk Resources Limited has announced its 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for February 14, 2025, in Melbourne, Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to vote via proxy before the meeting and can submit questions in advance. The company will provide updates on any changes to the meeting arrangements through the ASX platform. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it aligns with Hawk’s strategic objectives of enhancing its exploration and development activities in the critical and precious metals market.

More about Alderan Resources Ltd.

Hawk Resources Limited is a company focused on the exploration of critical and precious metals, including copper and gold projects in Utah, USA, and lithium projects in Minas Gerais and Bahia, Brazil. The company aims to rapidly discover, delineate, and develop critical metal and gold deposits for mining, leveraging under-explored geological belts similar to neighboring mining districts. Hawk Resources is also exploring new high potential opportunities to enhance its project pipeline.

YTD Price Performance: 4.55%

Average Trading Volume: 335,482

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$5.47M

For detailed information about HWK stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

