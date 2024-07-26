Hawaiian Holdings Restructures Debt with Secured Notes Swap

Hawaiian Holdings (HA) has issued an announcement.

Hawaiian Airlines, through its subsidiaries, successfully completed an exchange offer, swapping existing 5.750% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 for new 11.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2029, along with cash considerations. No cash proceeds were received from the exchange, and the new notes, totaling nearly $985 million in principal, are backed by substantial collateral, including intellectual property rights and the HawaiianMiles loyalty program. The new securities offer quarterly interest payments and come with a series of financial covenants and redemption options, providing investors with a structured financial instrument that is senior to existing and future unsecured debts and equal to current senior indebtedness.

