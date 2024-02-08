Hawaiian Holdings Advances Merger with Regulatory Progress

Hawaiian Holdings (HA) has released an update.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. and Alaska Air Group, Inc. are moving forward with their merger plans, having entered an agreement in December 2023. The process hit a milestone when both companies received a request for further information from the DOJ, indicating a significant step in regulatory review. They intend to respond swiftly, showcasing their commitment to fulfilling regulatory requirements and pushing ahead with the merger, signaling potential market shifts for investors and industry watchers alike.

For further insights into HA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.