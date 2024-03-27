Hawaiian Electric Shares Key 2023 Financial Insights

Hawaiian Electric (HE) has issued an announcement.

HEI has released its unaudited 2023 Statistical Supplement, offering a snapshot of its financial health and business performance, with details on HEI itself, Hawaiian Electric, and American Savings Bank. This crucial information is accessible on HEI’s website, which will also serve as a platform for future disclosures. Investors are encouraged to regularly visit the Investor Relations section for updates and to consult the Public Utilities Commission of Hawaii’s website for regulatory filings and decisions.

See more insights into HE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.