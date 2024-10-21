Havilah Resources Transfers Uranium Rights to Heavy Rare Earths

Havilah Resources Limited (AU:HAV) has released an update.

Havilah Resources Limited has signed a binding agreement with Heavy Rare Earths Limited to transfer an 80% interest in uranium rights within the Curnamona Province in South Australia. The transaction includes three promising projects: Radium Hill, Lake Namba-Billeroo, and Prospect Hill, with a focus on exploring both hard rock and sedimentary uranium deposits. This acquisition provides a strategic opportunity to tap into a region known for its significant uranium resources and active mining operations.

