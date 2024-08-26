Havilah Resources Plans New Security Issue

Havilah Resources Limited (AU:HAV) has released an update.

Havilah Resources Limited has announced a proposed issue of 22,617,086 ordinary fully paid securities, with the ex date set for August 28, 2024, and the offer closing on September 16, 2024. The announcement, dated August 26, 2024, outlines the standard pro rata issue which is non-renounceable. The issuance is expected to take place on September 19, 2024, following the record date of August 29, 2024.

For further insights into AU:HAV stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.