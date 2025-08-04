Havilah Resources Partners with HRE for Prospect Hill Tin Exploration

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Havilah Resources Limited ( (AU:HAV) ).

Havilah Resources Limited has entered into a binding agreement with Heavy Rare Earths Limited, granting them exploration and mining rights to the Prospect Hill project in South Australia. This deal allows Havilah to concentrate on its core copper projects while retaining significant exposure to the tin potential at Prospect Hill through its shareholding in HRE and a free-carried project interest, potentially monetizing the project’s value.

More about Havilah Resources Limited

Havilah Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focusing on copper projects such as Kalkaroo and Mutooroo in South Australia. The company also holds interests in tin and uranium exploration projects, maintaining a significant market presence through strategic partnerships and shareholdings.

Average Trading Volume: 194,458

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$62.76M

