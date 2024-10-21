Havilah Resources Boosts Uranium Potential with Strategic Deal

Heavy Rare Earths Limited (AU:HRE) has released an update.

Havilah Resources Limited has entered into binding agreements with Heavy Rare Earths Limited, monetizing a portion of its uranium exploration assets in South Australia. The deal provides Havilah with equity in Heavy Rare Earths and involves the issuance of shares and options, along with a substantial expenditure commitment over three years. This strategic move grants Heavy Rare Earths exploration and mining rights, potentially boosting Havilah’s exposure to the uranium market.

