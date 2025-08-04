Havilah Resources Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Havilah Resources Limited ( (AU:HAV) ).

Havilah Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 5,555,556 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), effective from August 1, 2025. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, potentially enhancing the company’s capital structure and market presence, which could have implications for its operational capabilities and stakeholder interests.

More about Havilah Resources Limited

Havilah Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company primarily deals with commodities such as copper, gold, and other valuable minerals, aiming to capitalize on market demands and opportunities within the resource sector.

Average Trading Volume: 194,458

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$62.76M

