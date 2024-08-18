Havilah Partners with JXAM on Mutooroo Project

Havilah Resources Limited (AU:HAV) has released an update.

Havilah Resources Limited has announced a partnership with JX Advanced Metals Corporation (JXAM) of Japan, involving a $3 million study program on the Mutooroo copper-cobalt-gold project. The program, funded by JXAM, aims to expand and upgrade resources to inform a potential acquisition. Havilah is optimistic about JXAM’s expertise in sustainable copper production and recycling, which aligns with their goal to maximize the value of the Mutooroo deposit.

