Havila Shipping ASA Manages Debt Restructuring

Havila Shipping ASA (DE:H4S) has released an update.

Havila Shipping ASA is managing debt restructuring, with lenders holding NOK 651 million in interest-bearing debt opting for settlement or conversion into shares by the end of 2024. A portion of this debt is linked to specific Havila vessels, with the remainder to be converted into a 21.5% equity stake in the company. The company is also refinancing its fleet and has extended its restructuring agreement for certain debts until the end of 2025, which will postpone a repair issue to 2026.

For further insights into DE:H4S stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.