Havells India Limited Appoints New Executive President – Finance

An update from Havells India Limited ( (IN:HAVELLS) ) is now available.

Havells India Limited has announced a change in its senior management with the appointment of Mr. Pankaj Mohan Arora as Executive President – Finance, effective from October 27, 2025. Mr. Arora brings extensive experience from his previous roles at Russell Reynolds Associates, KPMG, and Protiviti Consulting, which is expected to strengthen Havells’ financial leadership and strategic direction.

More about Havells India Limited

Havells India Limited operates in the electrical equipment industry, providing a wide range of products including industrial and domestic circuit protection devices, cables, motors, fans, modular switches, home appliances, air conditioners, electric water heaters, and power capacitors. The company focuses on delivering innovative electrical solutions and has a strong market presence in India.

