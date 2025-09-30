Hastings Technology Metals Strengthens Financial Position with New Share Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Hastings Technology Metals Limited ( (AU:HAS) ) is now available.

Hastings Technology Metals Limited has issued 1,562,000 shares at $0.29 each to professional and sophisticated investors, in compliance with the Corporations Act. This move is part of the company’s strategy to strengthen its financial position, potentially enhancing its market presence and operational capabilities in the rare earth metals sector.

Hastings Technology Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and production of rare earth metals, which are crucial for various high-tech and green energy applications.

