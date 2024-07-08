Hastings Tech Requests Strategic Trading Halt

Hastings Technology Metals Limited (AU:HAS) has released an update.

Hastings Technology Metals Ltd has requested a trading halt on their securities as they finalize details regarding a strategic share placement. The halt will remain in place until an official market announcement is made or until the start of normal trading on Wednesday, 10 July 2024. The company is working under the compliance of listing rules and is not aware of any reasons that would prevent the granting of the trading halt.

