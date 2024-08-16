Harworth Group Issues New Shares to Employees

Harworth (GB:HWG) has released an update.

Harworth Group PLC has announced the issue of 515 new ordinary shares as part of its 2019 Share Incentive Plan for employees, affecting the total number of shares in issue to 324,897,294. This move comes as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to engage and reward its staff, and the new shares were listed for trading as of August 15, 2024. Harworth Group PLC is a major land regenerator and property developer, managing a substantial portfolio across Northern England and the Midlands.

For further insights into GB:HWG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.