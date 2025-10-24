Harworth Group Awards Shares to New Deputy CFO

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Harworth ( (GB:HWG) ) is now available.

Harworth Group PLC, a company involved in land and property development, has announced the granting of an additional award under its 2019 Restricted Share Plan to Dougie Maudsley, following his appointment as Deputy Chief Financial Officer. This move reflects Harworth’s commitment to aligning its management incentives with company goals, potentially impacting its financial strategy and stakeholder interests positively.

Harworth’s strong financial performance and strategic corporate events are key strengths, contributing to a solid overall score. However, technical indicators suggest a lack of short-term momentum, and cash flow challenges highlight areas for improvement.

