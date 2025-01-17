Harwood Capital Increases Stake in Carr’s Group PLC

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Carr’s Group plc ( (GB:CARR) ) has issued an update.

Carr’s Group PLC has announced a change in its major shareholders, with Harwood Capital LLP increasing its voting rights in the company to 20.91320%. This shift suggests a strategic move by Harwood Capital, potentially affecting the company’s governance and future strategic decisions, which could have implications for stakeholders and influence Carr’s market position.

More about Carr’s Group plc

Carr’s Group PLC is a UK-based company operating within the agricultural and engineering sectors, providing products and services that cater to farming and industrial markets.

YTD Price Performance: 9.40%

Average Trading Volume: 90,098

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £120.9M

