Harvey Norman Updates Director’s Stock Holdings

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest for Kay Lesley Page, affecting her holdings in fully paid ordinary shares and performance rights. This update is part of compliance with ASX regulations, reflecting transparency in corporate governance. Investors might find these changes noteworthy as they could impact the company’s stock dynamics.

