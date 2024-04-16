Harvest Technology Group’s Resolutions Pass Unanimously

Harvest Technology Group Ltd. (AU:HTG) has released an update.

Harvest Technology Group Ltd. has successfully passed all resolutions at their General Meeting, held on April 16, 2024, as per the announcement. Shareholders voted in favor of key proposals, including the ratification and approval of various share and option issuances. The company, known for its innovative low-bandwidth remote operations technology, continues to align its corporate strategy with shareholder interests.

