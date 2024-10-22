Harvest Technology Group Partners with Alto for Fundraising

Harvest Technology Group Ltd. (AU:HTG) has released an update.

Harvest Technology Group Ltd. has appointed Alto Capital as its corporate advisor and announced a new $2 million fund-raising initiative through unsecured convertible notes. Alto will receive fees based on the capital raised and will help coordinate future fundraising efforts. This collaboration supports Harvest’s ambitious 3-year pathway to profitability, leveraging its unique technology in network-optimized remote operations.

