Hartford Great Health Enhances Board with New Expert Directors

Hartford Great Health ( (HFUS) ) has provided an update.

The Company has bolstered its Board with the appointment of two new independent directors, Jurong Guo and Yiqian Shen, bringing a combined wealth of experience in academia, business leadership, and financial management. Guo, with a background in educational and business institutions, and Shen, a seasoned financial executive, are set to contribute their extensive expertise to the Board’s Compensation and Audit Committees, aligning with the company’s commitment to strong governance and strategic oversight. Their appointments come with no pre-existing familial or transactional ties to the company.

