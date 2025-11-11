Harte Hanks Reports Q3 2025 Results Amid New Partnerships

Harte-Hanks, Inc. ( (HHS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Harte-Hanks, Inc. presented to its investors.

Harte Hanks, Inc. is a global customer experience company that specializes in providing CX strategy, data-driven analytics, and seamless program execution to help businesses better understand and engage their customers. Operating across Customer Care, Fulfillment & Logistics, and Marketing Services, Harte Hanks partners with leading brands worldwide.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Harte Hanks highlighted a significant new partnership with Samsung Electronics America and reported a strong pipeline replenishment. However, the company faced a decline in revenue to $39.5 million from $47.6 million in the same quarter of the previous year, primarily due to timing and program transitions in legacy contracts.

Key financial metrics revealed a net loss of $2.3 million compared to a net income of $0.1 million in Q3 2024. Operating expenses decreased by 14.7% year-over-year, reflecting management’s strategic realignment efforts. The company maintained a positive working capital of $15.7 million and extended its credit facility, providing financial flexibility.

Despite the challenges, Harte Hanks remains optimistic about future growth. The company expects positive EBITDA for the full year, supported by cost reductions and operational efficiencies. The new Samsung partnership and other late-stage opportunities are anticipated to contribute to improved performance in the fourth quarter and beyond.

