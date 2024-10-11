Harmony Gold Executives Receive Deferred Shares

Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) has released an update.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has announced the awarding of deferred shares to its executive directors, prescribed officers, and company secretary, as part of its 2018 Harmony Deferred Share Plan. The shares, which will vest in tranches over a period of up to five years, were granted based on the company’s average share price, with the total value of the awards amounting to several million Rand. These transactions are in compliance with the JSE Listings Requirements and the individuals’ interests in the shares are direct and beneficial.

For further insights into HMY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.