Harmonic Drive Systems Supports Hataken’s Business Rehabilitation

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. has signed a business transfer agreement with KODEN Holdings Co., Ltd. to support the rehabilitation of Hataken Co., Ltd., a key supplier specializing in high-precision grinding and optical components. This strategic move aims to strengthen the supply chain and enhance corporate value by ensuring continuity and leveraging synergies in core technologies. The business transfer is subject to court approval and is expected to have minimal impact on the company’s financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2025.

